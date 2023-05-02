Yoga fundraiser

J.L. Kiff Vineyard and McMinnville Habitat for Humanity will sponsor Yoga in the Vineyard from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13, at the Vineyard, 13546 N.W. Willis Road, McMinnville. Cost to attend is $75. There will be an hour of meditative yoga led by Erin Bowman Yoga accompanied by soft guitar. Light snacks and wine will be included. 100 percent of proceeds will support construction of affordable Women Build homes for McMinnville Habitat for Humanity. For details, contact Adam Kiff at 971-237-6745, visit@jlkiffvineyard.com or visit classy.org/event/2025-women-build-and-brunch/e661783/register/new/select-tickets.