Calendar

Yoga fundraiser

Sep 13, 2025 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Pause slideshow / Zoom »
Map: 13546 NW Willis Rd

J.L. Kiff Vineyard and McMinnville Habitat for Humanity will sponsor Yoga in the Vineyard from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13, at the Vineyard, 13546 N.W. Willis Road, McMinnville. Cost to attend is $75. There will be an hour of meditative yoga led by Erin Bowman Yoga accompanied by soft guitar. Light snacks and wine will be included. 100 percent of proceeds will support construction of affordable Women Build homes for McMinnville Habitat for Humanity. For details, contact Adam Kiff at 971-237-6745, visit@jlkiffvineyard.com or visit classy.org/event/2025-women-build-and-brunch/e661783/register/new/select-tickets

J.L. Kiff Vineyard and McMinnville Habitat for Humanity will sponsor Yoga in the Vineyard from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13, at the Vineyard, 13546 N.W. Willis Road, McMinnville. Cost to attend is $75. There will be an hour of meditative yoga led by Erin Bowman Yoga accompanied by soft guitar. Light snacks and wine will be included. 100 percent of proceeds will support construction of affordable ...
13546 13546 NW Willis Rd
  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable