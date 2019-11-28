Relay for Life Fun Run

Relay for Life of Yamhill County’s “Give Cancer the Bird” 5K fun run/walk is set for a 8 a.m., with registration starting at 7 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 28, at the Evergreen Nature Trail at Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum. Donations will be accepted.



Pre-registration is available online; a T-shirt is included with a minimum $25 donation. The walk is family- and pet-friendly. Dogs must be registered for $5 and accompanied by a registered participant. For more information, click here.