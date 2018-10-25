The annual Koncert for Kids is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, in the Doug Anderson Auditorium, McMinnville High School, 615 N.E. 15th St. Musicians include Michael Allen Harrison, Julianne Johnson, Vintage Voices and the Mac High Twilighters and Symphonic Choir. Tickets are available for purchase at the McMinnville Community Center; cost is $20 for adults and $10 for students. Proceeds benefit McMinnville Parks & Recreation’s Kids in Koncert music enrichment program.



For more information, contact Kathleen Bernards at 503-472-2179 or k.bernards@bernardsandassociates.com.