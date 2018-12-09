Calendar

Home Tour

Dec 9, 2018 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Location: Michelbook Country Club
Map: 1301 NW Michelbook Ln

Decorated homes will be featured in the annual Wine Country Holiday Home Tour, a fundraiser for Soroptomist International of McMinnville, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9. Following the tour is a celebration at Michelbook Country Club, which will include holiday treats, music, wine for purchase and an auction of wine and other donated items. Tour tickets are $25 and include admission to the Michelbook celebration; admission to the celebration without the tour is $10. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 503-434-0255 or visit www.simcminnville.org. Tickets also are available at La Bella Casa, Kraemer’s Nursery and Oregon Stationers in McMinnville.

Decorated homes will be featured in the annual Wine Country Holiday Home Tour, a fundraiser for Soroptomist International of McMinnville, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9.

Michelbook Country Club
Michelbook Country Club 1301 NW Michelbook Ln
  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable