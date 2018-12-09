Decorated homes will be featured in the annual Wine Country Holiday Home Tour, a fundraiser for Soroptomist International of McMinnville, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9. Following the tour is a celebration at Michelbook Country Club, which will include holiday treats, music, wine for purchase and an auction of wine and other donated items. Tour tickets are $25 and include admission to the Michelbook celebration; admission to the celebration without the tour is $10. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 503-434-0255 or visit www.simcminnville.org. Tickets also are available at La Bella Casa, Kraemer’s Nursery and Oregon Stationers in McMinnville.