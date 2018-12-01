Holiday Bazaar

The Yamhill Valley Heritage Center is hosting its 9th annual Handmade Holidays Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 and 2, at the heritage center, 11275 S.W. Durham Lane, McMinnville. There will be over 50 vendors and local artist will be displaying their handmade items, a silent auction, music and food. Admission is free with a food donation to benefit YCAP. Donations to the heritage center are also accepted.



For more information, call Raylinda Price at 503-472-2842..