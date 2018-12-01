Calendar

Holiday Bazaar

Dec 1, 2018 - Dec 2, 2018 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday

Location: Yamhill Valley Heritage Center
Map: 11275 S.W. Durham Lane

The Yamhill Valley Heritage Center is hosting its 9th annual Handmade Holidays Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 and 2, at the heritage center, 11275 S.W. Durham Lane, McMinnville. There will be over 50 vendors and local artist will be displaying their handmade items, a silent auction, music and food. Admission is free with a food donation to benefit YCAP. Donations to the heritage center are also accepted. 

For more information, call Raylinda Price at 503-472-2842..

The Yamhill Valley Heritage Center is hosting its 9th annual Handmade Holidays Bazaar at the heritage center, 11275 S.W. Durham Lane, McMinnville.

Yamhill Valley Heritage Center
Yamhill Valley Heritage Center 11275 11275 S.W. Durham Lane
  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable