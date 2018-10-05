Documentary Screening

The documentary “The Mask You Live In” will be shown at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 5, at McMinnville Cooperative Ministries, 544 N.E. Second St. The film follows boys and young men as they struggle to negotiate America’s definition of masculinity. The screening is part of the “Meaningful Movies” series presented by Peace & Justice Yamhill County. Donations will be accepted. For more information, contact Liz Marlia-Stein at 971-241-1258 or lizmarliastein@gmail.com.