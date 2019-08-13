Calendar

Collective Nation Park Concert

Aug 13, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location: Upper City Park
Map: 138 N.W. Park Drive

Collective Nation will perform Tuesday evening, Aug. 13, at the Upper City Park, near the Aquatic Center, 138 N.W. Park Drive, McMinnville. The show is part of the Concerts in the City series, held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29 and 7 to 8:45 p.m. Tuesdays, July 16 to Aug. 20. 

For information on the Thursday shows, visit macdowntown.com. For information on the Tuesday shows, call the city at 503-434-7369.

This show is part of the Concerts in the City series!

Upper City Park
Upper City Park 138 N.W. Park Drive
  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable