Collective Nation Park Concert

Collective Nation will perform Tuesday evening, Aug. 13, at the Upper City Park, near the Aquatic Center, 138 N.W. Park Drive, McMinnville. The show is part of the Concerts in the City series, held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 29 and 7 to 8:45 p.m. Tuesdays, July 16 to Aug. 20.



For information on the Thursday shows, visit macdowntown.com. For information on the Tuesday shows, call the city at 503-434-7369.