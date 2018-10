Aviation museum

Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum is holding a family-friendly “Halloween at the Museum” from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at 500 N.E. Captain Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville. Costumes are encouraged. Activities include trick-or-treating, decorating pumpkins, making slime, digging up skeleton bones and face painting. Admission is $4 for adults, $1 for ages 5-16, $3 for seniors and free for children younger than age 5.

For more information, contact the museum at 503-434-4185.