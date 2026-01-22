By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • January 22, 2026 Tweet

Zoe Pearson joins Juliette’s House

Juliette’s House has appointed Zoe Pearson, LPC, NCC, ACS, CCMHC, as director of its Hope & Healing Counseling Center, starting Jan. 26.

The program handles mental health counseling at the child abuse intervention center. Juliette’s House representatives said it provides trauma-informed services for children, adolescents and families; the overall center also offers prevention education, forensic assessment and advocacy.

Pearson, who previously worked for Yamhill County, has more than 30 years of clinical and leadership experience serving children, adolescents and families impacted by trauma. She has worked in community- and school-based programs, residential and correctional facilities and county behavioral health systems.

She has participated on multi-disciplinary teams supporting children and families. Her clinical background includes training in evidence-based, trauma-informed therapies and collaborative problem solving.

Pearson is a licensed professional counselor in Oregon. She received a master’s degree in clinical child and youth work from Western Oregon University and endorsements as an approved clinical supervisor and a certified clinical mental health counselor.

“Zoe brings an exceptional combination of clinical expertise, leadership experience, and long-standing commitment to trauma-informed, multidisciplinary work,” said Julie Siepmann, clinical services director and lead forensic interviewer at Juliette’s House.