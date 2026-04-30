Zero Waste talk addresses food waste, hunger

“Closing the Loop on Food Surplus & Hunger in McMinnville” will be the topic for Zero Waste’s Bubble Rap Speaker Series event on Monday, May 4.

The free discussion will last from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Carnegie Room at the McMinnville Public Library.

Jennifer Lyon of Zero Waste’s Zero Hunger Project will discuss the organization’s grant-funded projects, community maps, future plans and current community involvement. She and representatives of other community initiatives will report on the successes in McMinnville in efforts to close the food gap.

Zero Waste’s Bubble Rap series is offered on the first Monday of some months with a variety of topics related to sustainable and zero-waste practices in McMinnville.

For more information, go to the website www.zerowastemcminnville.com.