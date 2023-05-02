Youth orchestra to perform::1

The JOY Orchestra, a youth musical group that meets after school, will present its spring concert at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, in the Richard and Lucille Ice Auditorium at Linfield College. The event is free.

JOY, or Junior Orchestra of Yamhill County, is a program sponsored by the Yamhill Enrichment Society that teaches young students to play and appreciate music.

YES supports instrumental instruction for kindergartners and first-graders in McMinnville schools in addition to the after-school orchestra. It also sponsors music instruction in other districts in the county.

For more information, visit yamhillenrichmentsociety.org/junior-orchestra-of-yamhill-county.