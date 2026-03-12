Youth mock track meet and fundraiser hosted by Amity senior athlete

A track and field clinic and mock meet for kids from first to eighth grade is scheduled for Sunday, March 29, at the Amity High School track.

Amity High School senior Jaxson Howard is organizing the event to raise awareness of Type 1 Diabetes as part of his senior project.

Participants will rotate through instructional stations including sprints, relays, long jump, shot put, discus, javelin and hammer throw. A short remote message from Olympic hammer thrower Rudy Winkler and a mock meet will follow.

Howard has also gathered assistance from collegiate athletes to assist with the event, including some Linfield Wildcats and other college volunteers to mentor athletes throughout the afternoon.

The event will run from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Entry for participants is $17 per athlete, which will be collected the day of. All proceeds will be donated to Breakthrough T1D, a research and advocacy organization for type 1 diabetes.

To sign up for the event visit the link: https://forms.gle/kyqktvAebGFbDWyw9