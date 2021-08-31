Yolanda Newcomb 1942 - 2021

Yolanda Newcomb was born February 7, 1942, in Portland, Oregon, to Garthie and Madeline Thornbrough.

Yolanda spent most of her life in Dayton, Oregon, raising her six children, Robin, Steven, Holly, Denise, Brenda and Justin. Though she loved to get away to the beach (never to eat shrimp or crab). Her homes were filled with décor of cow prints and geese.

Her days were filled playing Yahtzee, Solitaire, reading, dancing to “Jailhouse Rock” by Elvis Presley and spending time with her grandchildren, especially Natasha. Natasha recalls that her grandma always had tissues in her pockets or tucked away in her sleeves.

As the years passed, her family grew to 23 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Both professionally and personally, Yolanda was consistently caring for those who couldn’t care for themselves. She made a career of caregiving, and when she wasn’t working spent time feeding unhoused people in the community.

She had a love for Jesus and raised her children to know His truths and have faith in His promises.

Yolanda spent the latter years of her life in Northern California with her oldest daughter, Robin. On August 31, 2021, Yolanda passed away in Banner Lassen Medical Center. Her last few days were spent with family having the honor to visit her and help her walk through the last part of this life.

Yolanda’s family finds peace in knowing she is now walking with Jesus, and they will see her again in the presence of their King.