YFPD dissolves Flying M substation

The Yamhill Fire Protective District has dissolved the Flying M substation following the June board meeting.

Equipment will be removed from the substation on Aug. 1.

The future of the substation had been under discussion for several months. During the May board meeting, directors voted to table the discussion while additional information was gathered and operational needs were reviewed. Following that review, the board voted at its June meeting to officially dissolve the substation, located about 10 miles west of Yamhill on Flying M Road.

YFPD Public Information Officer Darci Ancalade said, “Over the past several years, the substation has faced significant challenges, including the financial impact of replacing two tent structures that collapsed due to severe weather.”

Additionally, volunteer participation and response from the substation have remained limited, making it increasingly difficult to justify the continued investment of district resources at that location, she said.

Operational trends were considered in the decision, as the district is now seeing fewer single-person responses, which is a positive trend for firefighter safety and patient care.

YFPD has also transitioned to utilizing brush rigs and fire engines for many medical calls instead of Car 4.

Ancalade said, “Responding with a staffed fire apparatus rather than a single SUV provides additional personnel, equipment, and capabilities, allowing firefighters to better serve patients and the community.”

“The board remains committed to providing the highest level of service possible while responsibly managing district resources,” Ancalade said. “Equipment and assets associated with the Flying M substation will be evaluated and reassigned where they can best support emergency response throughout the district.”

The board extended its appreciation to the Mitchell and Reber families for their generosity and support throughout the years the Flying M substation was in operation.

“Their willingness to provide the use of their property played an important role in helping the district serve that area, and we are grateful for their partnership and commitment to our community,” officials wrote in a press release.