YCSO seizes horses in rural Carlton

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a livestock complaint on July 21 in the 10000 block of S.W. Shelton Road in rural Carlton.

YCSO announced a sergeant and deputy observed two malnourished horses with one appearing in need of medical attention.

The condition of the horses was documented, with one horse appearing to be several hundred pounds underweight.

Sergeant Eric Stoneberg began authorizing a search warrant and on July 22 the YCSO executed the search warrant.

Both horses were seized, and an exam was done at the property by a local veterinarian. After the initial exam, the horses were removed from the property by volunteers for rehabilitation while the investigation is ongoing.

YCSO is fortunate to have staff who are very familiar with livestock among the patrol division, officials said in a media release. These individuals have many years of training, law enforcement experience and personal experience with livestock.

Carlton Veterinary Hospital and Sound Equine Options were thanked for their assistance in the incident.

The case remains open pending further investigation and full medical evaluations of both horses.