YCSO seeks info in sexual assault case

##Cory Ryan Williams

Cory Ryan Williams, 36, of Sheridan was arraigned Friday on charges of first-degree rape and unlawful use of a weapon, a baseball.

He is being held on $500,000 bond at the Yamhill County Jail.

On Wednesday the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into a reported sexual assault at the Nestucca River Recreation Forest in rural Yamhill County, according to a YCSO media release.

Investigators learned the victim was walking along a rural road near Willamina when she accepted a ride. Another woman was in the car with Williams.

The woman was taken to a wooded area in the Nestucca River Recreation Forest where Williams allegedly physically and sexually assaulted the victim when the other woman was away.

On June 11, investigators learned Williams was hiding in a specific area of the forest and allegedly tried to leave the area discreetly.

Yamhill County detectives requested assistance from the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and were able to take him into custody and booked.

Given the circumstances and information gathered by interviews, detectives are concerned there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit at (503) 474-6326.

Williams has a pending criminal case in Polk County in which he was indicted in February on Class C felony charges of strangulation and fourth degree assault, and a misdemeanor charge of harassment.

In accordance with Oregon House Bill 3273, Williams’ booking photo was released by law enforcement to the public to identify any additional criminal activity.