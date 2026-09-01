YCSO K-9 presence de-escalates Newberg domestic disturbance

Around 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in rural Newberg for a reported domestic disturbance involving threats of violence.

Deputies learned that Nicholas Roth, 39, had allegedly been physically violent with his girlfriend and threatened to kill her. Roth was also reported to be outside the residence with a bow and arrow, shooting at a target and threatening neighbors. The victim was hiding on the property while providing updates to dispatch.

Multiple YCSO deputies responded with officers from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department.

As deputies approached the residence, Roth emerged approximately 50 feet away. Deputies used ballistic shields while Deputy Bannister and K-9 Koa prepared to take Roth into custody.

With Koa visible, Bannister gave Roth repeated warnings that the K-9 would be deployed.

After those warnings, Roth was compliant, and deputies were able to take him into custody without further incident.

Roth was arraigned on charges of menacing, harassment and violating a court’s stalking protective order.

“While police K-9s are often associated with apprehension, incidents like this demonstrate another important role they can serve,” YCSO stated. “K-9 Koa’s presence provided deputies with an additional option during a potentially dangerous encounter and contributed to resolving the situation without K-9 Koa making physical contact with Roth.”

According to a probable cause statement by Deputy Andrew McMahon, the victim said Roth threatened to kill her and her neighbors. On the way to jail, McMahon stated, Roth said he intended to get a rifle and wait in the bushes for law enforcement once he was released.

He remains lodged in the Yamhill County Jail on $75,000 bail.