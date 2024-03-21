YCCO offering community health, services grants

The Yamhill Community Care Organization is offering two grant opportunities for local organizations.

One offers three different tiers for funding projects to improve community health, while the other is for agencies that offer health-related social services to people on Medicaid.

In the first grant program’s first tier, agencies may apply for less than $20,000 for programs related to early learning, community health improvement projects and programs for traditional health workers.

The second tier offers grants from $20,000 to $250,000, for programs that “address health inequities and social determinants of health and equity.”

Social determinants of health are conditions people live in that affect their well-being. They include education, housing, income, social supports, addiction, stress, early life conditions and economic stability.

The third tier offers grants from $20,000 to $500,000 for education-based prevention programs in schools and the community.

The deadline to apply is May 3.

According to a press release from YCCO, the agency also has $1.3 million in state funds that it will provide to local agencies delivering services to YCCO Medicaid clients, in four categories: Technology, Business and Operations, Workforce and Outreach and Education.

They will support programs to distribute air conditioners, housing and nutrition supports and outreach efforts.

The deadline to apply is April 22.

YCCO will hold a Joint Funding Webinar on Tuesday, March 26, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., to go over funding and application requirements, and answer questions.

A link to the webinar and more information are available on the agency’s website at yamhillcco.org/community-programs/funding-opportunities/.