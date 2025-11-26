YCCO issues notice of data breach

Personal information of Yamhill Community Care members was accidentally posted online on Aug. 29, the organization said Tuesday in a press release.

“YCCO learned that two financial reports containing YCCO Member IDs were posted online,” the organization said. “Although we believed the personal information had been removed, it was still viewable. The reports have now been taken down.”

The agency said affected individuals were notified in October and directed anyone concerned about identity theft to visit identitytheft.gov, contact local law enforcement, request a credit report of place a credit freeze through Equifac, Transunion, Experian or Innovis.

The organization said it is working with the Oregon Health Authority to prevent future incidents.

“We have strengthened our internal policies, and OHA will now review reports before posting them online,” YCCO said.

Anyone with questions can email breach@yamhillcco.org or visit yamhillcco.org.