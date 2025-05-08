YCAP receives grant for low-income home repair

“This grant will make a big difference for seniors and individuals with disabilities,” said Alexandra Ball, Executive Director of YCAP. “YCAP is excited to be a recipient of this new grant, and we can’t wait to assist our local, low-income families with some much-needed repairs and renovations. Everyone deserves a home that’s functional, healthy and safe.”

The Healthy Homes Grant Program aims to improve the health and safety of homes and maximize energy efficiencies with repairs previously not permitted by other weatherization and utility assistance programs. Projects may include repairing stairs or building ramps to make homes more accessible, YCAP said.

The funds can also be used to remove mold, mildew, and allergen triggers; take measures to enhance ventilation; assist with pest management; and make structural and safety enhancements to improve accessibility, fire resistance and seismic resiliency.

County residents who are low-income can call YCAP’s Energy Assistance Program at 503-68-1480 for more information.