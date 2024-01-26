By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • 

YCAP ousts Mary Starrett from board; commissioners upset by move

Comments

Local Yokel

Sounds like a back and forth power trip. Time to reconsider leadership.

MBert70

Bye Felicia!

Dan

Commissioner Mary Starrett acquitted herself well.

And Newberg Mayor Bill Rosacker's testimony was first class.

Megan

Bad weather is always a possibility here. An organization whose mission is to serve the most vulnerable among us SHOULD HAVE HAD A PLAN, and that plan should not have been to just close all services when people needed warm shelter and food most desperately.

If their goal was to avoid further attention and critique, this move seems destined to backfire.

Drew

YCAP and its leadership have some serious explaining to do!

