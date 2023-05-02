YC takes second in Coastal League tourney

The News-Register staff

The Yamhill-Carlton girls team got their revenge against Corbett on Thursday in the second round of the Coastal Range League tournament, jumping out to a 26-10 first quarter lead and never letting up.

Madyson Bell dominated with 20 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, five steals and a block, and Emma Rodriguez hit 5-of-10 from the three-point line as the Tigers beat Cardinals 77-55 in Corbett, after losing to them twice in league.

YC had 46 points in the paint compared to 18 for Corbett, and won the rebounding battle 41 to 30.

Arlette Vilorio had 11 points and five assists. Kaitlyn Knapp chipped in with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting and Charlie Vertner added eight points and four assists.

The Tigers had little time to celebrate, and they had to play No. 1 seeded Banks the following day at Lewis & Clark College for the league title.

YC went down 19-2 in the early going. They tried to comeback late, outscoring Banks 15-7 in the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell 47-35.

The Tigers ended up ranked No. 8 in 3A. Unfortunately, No. 9 Coquille won their league for an automatic home playoff game. Thus, YC will have to go on the road to face Coquille Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The winner of that game will earn a bid to the state tournament and likely face Amity in the quarterfinals.