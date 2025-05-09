May 9, 2025 Tweet

YC flag football qualifies for playoffs

The Yamhill Carlton flag football team has qualified for the 16-team state-wide playoffs, claiming second in league with a 9-5, 7-2 record.

On Wednesday, the Tigers downed the 5A Hillsboro Spartans in a confident 21-0 victory.

The playoff first round games are the May 14 or 15 and opponents will be named on May 12. YC head coach Matt Opitz thinks the Tigers will most likely have an away game.

The second round of playoffs will be on May 17 at Barlow High School in Gresham.

“Right now we are getting things fine-tuned and trying to be sharper in our execution,” Opitz said. “We’re trying players at different spots in case we run into injury problems.”

YC plays 6A Liberty on Friday.

The Tigers downed three 6A teams on Saturday, May 3, moving into a strong position for the playoffs.

The Tigers downed West Salem 45-14, Sprague 46-25 and Forest Grove 25-18 on Saturday.

In order to advance to the state finals, the Tigers need to finish in the top two in league and victory over Sprague secured that goal.

On May 3, quarterback Emma Rodriguez threw for 377 yards and 11 touchdowns in teh three games. On the ground she had 21 rushes for 216 yards and six touchdowns.

Receiver Maddy Bell caught eight out of the air for 134 yards and four touchdowns.

Peyton Gregor added 15 catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns and 12 rushes for 147 yards.

The Tigers fell to Lakeridge and Lake Oswego in the fourth quarter on Saturday, April 26.

The Tigers were down four key players due to injury and illness, but still managed to lead both games until the fourth quarter.

Undefeated Lakeridge continues their dominant run, winning 25-19. The Tigers fell to Lake Oswego 26-21.

“The girls did really well on Saturday considering the level of competition,” Opitz said.

In those two games, quarterback Rodriguez compiled 546 passing yards and five touchdowns. On the ground she picked up 49 yards in six rushes and scored a touchdown.

Receiver Arlette Vilorio notched 89 yards on 13 rushes. Vilorio’s hands were hot, with a dozen receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

Delaney Kershaw was a menace on defense, picking up 18 tackles.

Opitz said the Tigers defense has gotten better throughout the season.

“Saturday, several girls were having to play out of position due to injuries, so it was more of a struggle,” he said. “But before that, they were really starting to lock teams down.”

Throughout the season the Tigers have struggled in the first quarter as they are still getting in game mode.

“They are slow starters,” Optiz admitted, but since the team plays two to three games each game day, the Tigers are always strong come the second game.

“I think they just need the competitive juices to get flowing,” Opitz said. “This last Saturday against Lakeridge was definitely the best first game that we’ve played. They were up 19-12 at half.”

On April 19, Tiger flag football swept West Salem and NcNary.

The Tigers scored 33 points in each game and held West Salem to 6 and McNary to 7.

Rodriguez had 302 passing yards for five touchdowns.

Vilorio notched 110 receiving yards and one touchdown. On the ground she ran 125 rushing yds for two touchdowns.

Kershaw also lead the defense with 15 tackles.