Yamhill library offers open house

An open house to preview the new community library will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 15, in the Methodist Church, 195 S. Laurel St. in Yamhill.

Library organizers will be on hand to talk about their efforts.

A nonprofit group has been working for months to open a library in the city. In fact, Yamhill residents have been hoping for a library since the days when children’s author Beverly Cleary lived there; her mother led the effort.

Recently, the Gaston Community Library has moved its books into the new library space provided by the Yamhill church.