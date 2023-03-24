By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • 

Yamhill joins 11 counties in defense of 2020 election

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Judy

I hope this lawsuit goes away because there was no fraud in ANY of our elections. Yamhill commissioners should take care of Yamhill County issues and leave the other state officials to do their jobs.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented