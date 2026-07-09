Yamhill Fire responds to clover field fire

Image: Yamhill Fire Protection District##On Monday, July 6, Yamhill Fire and other regional agencies doused 1.5 acres of cut clover that caught fire from a combine.

“The fire is believed to have originated from a combine operating in the field,” Yamhill Fire Public Information Officer Darci Ancalade said. “Hot equipment, warm weather conditions, and a slight breeze combined to create conditions that allowed the fire to ignite and spread through the dry crop.”

Approximately 20 firefighters and support personnel responded to the incident. Resources from Carlton, Lafayette, McMinnville and Gaston departments assisted alongside personnel from the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Forest Grove District. Through a coordinated response, firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire and prevent further spreading, according to Ancalade.

“As harvest and field work continue throughout the summer, fire officials are reminding operators to remain vigilant and take precautions to prevent equipment-related fires,” Ancalade said. “Regular equipment inspections, cleaning debris from machinery, and carrying fire suppression tools can help reduce the risk of ignition.”

YFPD Interim Fire Chief Terry Lucich added, “Be careful out there. The fields are only getting drier. We are just at the beginning of field season, and conditions will continue to become more favorable for fires as the summer progresses.”