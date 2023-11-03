Yamhill County workers go on strike

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Striking Yamhill County workers started forming a picked line early on the morning of Friday, Nov. 3 in front of the courthouse.

Yamhill County Employee Association workers and the county could not come to a labor agreement during a mediation session on the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 2, and as a result, an estimated 150 union workers began striking Friday morning in front of the courthouse.

Sign-carrying workers were outfitted in green attire. They were extremely vocal in delivering various messages. Strikers were supported by many people in vehicles passing by on Northeast Fifth Street who honked their horns in apparent support of their cause.

“Mediation only lasted a couple of hours yesterday (Thursday),” YCEA President Michelle Mendoza said. “We were hoping for a settlement. Unfortunately, that did not happen. The county did not have anything new to propose and the day prior we had already given them our bottom line proposal. So now, here we are.”

County Administrator/Budget Officer Ken Huffer and Mendoza confirmed the next mediation session is scheduled Tuesday, Nov. 7.

“However, it is my understanding that we can be called in at any time,” Mendoza said.

Union workers are scheduled to rally Saturday and resume picketing Monday and in the days ahead until an agreement is reached.

“The county is committed to ensuring the continuation of critical services to the public while represented employees engage in their right to strike,” Huffer said.

YCEA workers not only are picketing in McMinnville but in Newberg also, according to Mendoza.





