Yamhill County remains in highest risk category

Yamhill County is one of 14 counties in the state that will remain in the Extreme Risk category at least through Feb. 25, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday.

Ten counties, including the Portland tri-county area (Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas), were reduced from Extreme to High, allowing for limited indoor dining at restaurants, bars and tasting rooms.

County risk level are reassigned by the state every two weeks. For the most recent measuring period, Jan. 24 to Feb. 6, there were 252 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 recorded for Yamhill County -- a rate of 233.2 cases per 100,000 population. (Click here for data tables.)

To be lowered to the High risk category, Yamhill County must be under 200 cases per 100,000. There were 296 cases reported in the previous two-week measuring period.

“Thanks to Oregonians who have stepped up and made smart choices, we have made incredible progress in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and saving lives in Oregon," said Brown in a press release. "This week we will see 10 counties move out of Extreme Risk, including the Portland tri-county area, for the first time since November. This is welcome news, as we'll start to see more businesses open up and Oregonians being able to get out a bit more.