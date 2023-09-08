Yamhill County Master Gardeners offer courses

The purpose of the event is to provide a free beginning vegetable gardening course enabling gardeners to grow a portion of their food. Two spring classes are planned for 2024.

Master Gardener educators will provide lectures and hands on demos on garden site planning, soils, compost and fertilizer, planting, watering and garden care, weeds and bugs, harvesting and storing vegetables.

Class topics include garden site planning, soils, compost and fertilizer, planting, watering and garden care, weeds and bugs, harvesting and storing vegetables.

The event will be hosted at Yamhill County Extension Office, 2050 N.E. Lafayette Ave., McMinnville. The class is limited to 40 participants, more information can be found on ycmga.org or by contacting through email g2t@ycmga.org and phone 503-434-7517.