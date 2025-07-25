Yamhill County fair, rodeo opens Wednesday

The Yamhill County Fair & Rodeo will offer something for everyone Wednesday through Saturday, July 30 to Aug. 2.

The fair features kids and animals, rodeo shows, a demolition derby and exhibits of handmade and homegrown products. Live music will include shows by big-name artists and performances by locals who aren’t yet well known. A carnival and all sorts of other entertainment, along with a variety of vendor booths, also will keep fairgoers’ attention.

As the theme of the event says, “Ewe Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet.”

The rodeo will fill the arena for three nights.

On the first night, many local youth competitors will take part in barrel races and bull riding. Spectators and competitors are encouraged to wear purple Wednesday in recognition of the “Man Up” Crusade, which aims to deter domestic violence. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the rodeo on the promotion. A raffle will benefit Henderson House and Juliette’s House.

The full professional rodeo will run Thursday and Friday nights, with grand entrances from visiting rodeo royalty and the Yamhill County Fair ambassadors: Caden Christensen, Orianne Gladhart, Kwynn Johnston and Briana Titular.

The demolition derby will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, featuring many local competitors, including whole families who make a tradition of the event.

Each evening will conclude with a big-name concert at 9 p.m.: Chayce Beckham on Wednesday, Easton Corbin on Thursday, Tone Loc & Digital Underground on Friday and Alien Ant Farm on Saturday.

The full schedule, including all animal shows and competitions, is available on the fair website, www.yamhillcountyfairs.com, or in the booklet available at the fair office, Wilco Farm Stores and other retailers.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Admission includes all events and entertainment; premium seating is available for the large concerts and rodeos.

Day tickets are $15 for adults and $6 for children; those under three are admitted free with their family. Four-day passes also are available.

Reserved seats in the rodeo arena are $16. “Golden Circle” tickets for the big-name concerts are $40 or $15.

The carnival opens at noon each day. Carnival wristbands are $30 in advance or $40 at the gate.

Parking costs $5 a day at the fairgrounds or in an overflow lot to the south on Lafayette Avenue and McDaniel Lane. From the overflow lot, a free shuttle will take people directly to an entrance gate at the fair.

No shuttle service will be available from the high school parking lot this year, as has been done in the past.