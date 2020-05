Yamhill County Fair in doubt, vote looms

The Yamhill County Fair board will meet Thursday to vote on holding this year's event, set for July 29-Aug 1.

After the cancellation of the State Fair on Thursday, county fair manager Gary Wertz says it seems like a "forgone conclusion" that the local fair and rodeo cannot operate in 2020.

"I feel bad for all the businesses and what they bring to the community," Wertz said Friday.