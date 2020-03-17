Yamhill County Commissioners issue emergency declaration

Yamhill County Commissioners approved a declaration of emergency Tuesday afternoon during a special meeting in which Health and Human Services Director Lindsey Manfrin told them her staff is being stretched to the limit by the conoravirus pandemic.

“The situation is just changing not just day by day, sometimes not even hour by hour, but literally, quite frankly moment by moment,” Manfrin told commissioners.

“I recognize that in this moment in time we have one confirmed case, but I think that the piece that is missing from that picture is that we have many tests pending. We have many people under monitoring. We have many people that we are having to make contact with to assure that they are safe, healthy and providing medical guidance.”

Manfrin said she has “already ceased many of our day to day public health operations, and in addition to reallocating staff at Public Health, I believe there’s a real potential that we will likely have to reallocate staff from HHS as a whole as well.”

When the county begins seeing more COVID-19 cases diagnosed, she said it will "need to bring in our medical reserve corps, our CERT volunteers and potentially do some temporary staff hiring if we’re not able to redistribute all of our work.”

The declaration of emergency makes the county eligible for additional state and federal resources, in addition to decreasing requirements for new contracts, and Manfrin said that she needs the flexibility to move quickly, as circumstances change.

The county had declined to make the declaration just a day earlier.