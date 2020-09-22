Yamhill County Commissioners approve spirits tasting at Duck Pond Cellars

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Hibb
"Our mission is working with Oregonians to enhance our quality of life by building livable urban and rural communities, protecting family farms and forests, and conserving natural areas."
That dear friends is the mission statement of the group started by Tom McCall: 100 Friends of Oregon in 1974.
Yamhill County needs viable housing alternatives and for that to succeed, there must also be thriving businesses or we will become the county that Oregon forgot as we slowly disappear.
I would argue that in my opinion 1000 Friends of Oregon is not so much a friend after all. Their continuous opposition to expansion in Yamhill County has caused much more paperwork and heartache than is necessary. They apparently would prefer to hug a tree rather than hug their neighbor. Do the anonymous members of this clandestine group actually do anything to help the homeless or are they just hell-bent on being the proverbial thorn in the foot of progress?
Can't 1000 Friends of Oregon go and be friends with someone else for a while and leave us Oregonians alone???