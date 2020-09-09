Yamhill County ballot tracking

Yamhill County Clerk Brian Van Bergen suggests voters use two online services to track their ballots:

“The ‘My Vote’ application on the Oregon Secretary of State’s website is a quick, easy and accessible tool that gives Oregon voters the ability to register to vote, update their registration or simply to check their current registration status,” Van Bergen said.

It also shows if their ballot has been accepted for any current election, he said. It can be found at www.oregonvotes.gov/myvote.

Voters also may receive “any combination of a phone call, a text message or email” letting them know if their ballots have been accepted or if there is a problem with their signatures, through BallotTrax.

“Voters wanting to sign up should do that today at: https://yamhillcounty.ballottrax.net/voter/login#/,” Van Bergen said. “Both My Vote and BallotTrax are free for our voters to use. Both are encouraged for every voter to assist them in making every election a quick, easy and accessible election.”

Van Bergen also reminded Oregonians that Oct. 13 is the last day to register to vote in the Nov.3 general election.

For more information, voters may contact the clerk’s office, at 503-434-7518, or from Newberg, 503-554-7850, or by e-mail at elections@co.yamhill.or.us.