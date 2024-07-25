Yamhill caucus will choose candidates

The city of Yamhill will hold its traditional caucus Wednesday, July 31, to choose candidates to run for mayor and city council.

Any resident 18 or older who is registered to vote can participate in the caucus at 6:30 p.m. that night in Beulah Park. They will choose candidates representing the city ticket.

They will nominate candidates for the position of mayor, now held by Yvette Potter, or for two open seats on the council, now held by Marci Jensen and Tim Askey.

People can also file to run for office independently by filling out paperwork available at Yamhill City Hall.

All candidates must be registered voters at least 18 years old who will have lived in Yamhill for at least 12 months prior to the Nov. 5 election.

In November, voters will choose from the city ticket and independent candidates. They will vote for each office separately; they don’t have to vote for the city ticket as a group.

For more information, call city hall, at 503-662-3511.