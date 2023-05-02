Y-C girls fall just short in battle with Corbett

The Yamhill-Carlton girls basketball team couldn’t get over the hump Tuesday night, but head coach Cliff Toney feels they turned a corner.

The Tigers (16-6, 7-4) lost a close battle with Corbett (15-5, 9-2), 56-48, on its senior night at The Tiger Dome.

The added disappointment from the players post-game showed Toney his team believed they could have, or should have, beaten the second best team in the league – featuring two of the best shooters at the 3A division.

“Probably for the first time all season, they believed they belonged,” Toney said. “I keep telling them, ‘You’re in the top ten for a reason, you’re good enough to be part of that conversation.”

While they again fell short of a keystone win, “I think they’re turning that corner that they’re starting to believe they are part of that conversation of being one of the best teams in the state,” Toney said.

The game was the definition of back-and-forth, with seven ties and 13 lead changes through the first three quarters.

Defense dominated the opening 16 minutes of play, leading to a 17-17 tie at halftime.

The Tigers consistently jumped into passing lanes and disrupted the Cardinal’s offensive flow. Arlette Vilorio and Emma Rodriguez were particularly pesky, finishing with seven and five steals, respectively.

Corbett made a halftime adjustment on offense to better free up their two sharpshooters, Lilly Schimel and Adia Fancher. They began setting a screen at the middle of Y-C’s zone and then running double picks to create space for their shooters, who needed little room to hit shots from behind the arch.

“I thought we defended as well as we can against those girls,” Toney said. “They made some incredible shots.”

Schimel and Fancher combined for 45 points, hitting 7-of-16 from three and 13-of-14 at the line.

But the Tigers found an offensive flow in the third quarter, too, led by Lilah Stahl and Madison Gregor.

Stahl scored four early in the third, followed by a Gregor inside bucket to make it 24-21.

Schimel then hit a pull-up three off a screen to tie it. On the other end, Gregor sent a bounce pass through the lane for an easy Stahl lay-in.

Schimel hit another three, and then Gregor answered with a trey of her own to recapture the lead, 30-29.

The intensity throughout the Tiger Dome grew as the two sides traded buckets.

“The atmosphere was crazy. The place was packed,” Toney said. “It was a neat atmosphere for them to be a part of,” especially the seniors playing, who admitted to being nervous before the game.

A three-pointer by Fancher was answered by a mid-range jumper by Gregor, tying it at 32-32.

Schimel hit a long two, and then Kaitlyn Knapp answered with a corner three as the third quarter wound toward an end.

A Corbett shot hit iron, but the long rebound went to the away team and the ball ended up with Fancher, who hit a fadeaway one-footer from behind the arch at the buzzer.

At the break, “I said, ‘girls, there’s nothing you can do about that,’” Toney said. “When you’re running a triangle and two (zone defense), you’re going to be out of position for a rebound or two. … They played through that. They recovered.”

Knapp hit another three-pointer early in the fourth to tie the game at 38 all. But Schimel led Corbett on a 7-0 run, featuring a three, a mid-range jumper and a lay-in, and the Tigers had consecutive turnovers.

“We just made those few mistakes that made it tough to get back,” Toney said.

Corbett was able to maintain its lead down the stretch by executing at the free throw line. But the Tigers made it uncomfortable for the opponents until the final minute.

Madyson Bell had two three-point plays in the fourth quarter, and Charlie Vertner hit a three, was fouled, and made the free throw with 40 seconds left to cut the lead to four.

“I think their MO in the past is that as soon as things started going wrong, it was time to pack it in and say it was a good effort,” Toney said. “And they just kept fighting. … I saw a change in the girls.”

Gregor finished with team highs in points (12) and assists (three). Bell scored 11 while grabbing a team-high five rebounds.

The two outliers in the box score was Corbett’s rebounding edge (40 to 19) and at the free throw line – Corbett was 15-of-22 while Y-C was 8-of-18.

Y-C will conclude conference play with a make-up game against Warrenton, scheduled for Saturday at home at 6 p.m. The girls will then need to beat the No. 4 team in the conference (either Riverdale or Neah-Kah-Nie) in the first round of the four-team league tournament to secure an automatic bid into the state playoffs.

After that, “We just need to be pushing that we’ll be playing our best on Feb. 28 when the state playoffs begin,” Toney said.