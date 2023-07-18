Work planned on Highway 219

Drivers on Highway 219 south of Newberg should expect delays during the two weeks following July 24.

Oregon Department of Transportation crews will be doing a chip seal project on the stretch between Newberg and Woodburn, which passes through St. Paul.

They will be putting down rock chips and oil to seal the pavement. ODOT officials said sealing makes the surface resistant to potholes and adds years of life to the highway.

During the project, the highway will be reduced to one lane, with a pilot car leading traffic alternately in each direction.