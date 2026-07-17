Work planned at 99W and Bethel Road

Traffic will be affected, as shoulders will be closed throughout construction at the project, south of Amity. The Oregon Department of Transportation will be making safety improvements to the intersection, which has had many crashes.

“This project will help reduce fatal and serious injury crashes at this intersection,” ODOT officials said.

Construction will include left-turn lanes in both directions, to prevent vehicles moving through the intersection from having to stop or slow down behind those turning left. Bethel Road will also be aligned to improve visibility for turning traffic.

Highway 99W will remain open; however, Bethel Road east of the highway will be closed for three weeks during construction.

Construction is planned Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.