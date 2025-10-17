By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • 

Words of caring: Students in Sources of Strength program work to create a healthier school

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

Mike Morris

Starla, thank you for this great article. The work Lucy Bertolo and Tucker Coil are doing is amazing and the kids in this class are making a real difference in the school. News Register thank you also for continuing to get the message out, it takes all of us.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable