Woodburn man dies in crash on 99W

Dennis Giron-Cortes, 36, was driving north in the right lane about 3:50 p.m. when he lost control of his Toyota Corolla and ran off the roadway. The sedan rolled onto its roof, then struck the pole, which snapped and dropped live power wires onto the road, Oregon State Police said.

Giron-Cortes died at the scene. State troopers say they believe speed was the primary cause of the crash.

The road was closed for about 4 ½ hours during the investigation by OSP, assisted by the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, McMinnville Fire Department and ODOT.