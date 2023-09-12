Women's choir to begin rehearsals

The McMinnville Women’s Choir will start its fall rehearsal season on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Rehearsals will continue from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays in the McMinnville First Baptist Church leading up to a winter concert on Dec. 9.

No singing experience is necessary, nor is the ability to read music. All ages are welcome, choir members said.

The aim is “to promote a vibrant, inclusive singing community with an emphasis on social concerns,” Jane Kneller said.

The choir performs a variety of styles, with songs from many backgrounds and in many languages, Kneller said.

Membership is by donation.

For more information, go to mcminnvillewomenschoir.com or call 970-391-1619.