April 28, 2026 Tweet

Women’s choir to perform spring concert May 3

General admission is $20 and free for youth under 16. Donations can be added to the purchase of tickets.

The concert is “a celebration of resilience,” with songs that address the inner strength that “rises when life presses hardest,” choir representatives said.

The McMinnville Women’s Choir is made up of singers of all ages. In addition to performing, the members support other efforts, such as donating items to the middle school clothing popup in March.

A link to purchase tickets is available on the choir’s website, www.mcminnvillewomenschoir.com.

The website also has information about joining the choir.