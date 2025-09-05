Women’s choir starting back up

The McMinnville Women’s Choir will start rehearsals for its fall season on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Returnees and new members are welcome, said co-presidents Myra Classen and Bernadette Hansen. Both experienced and novice singers may join.

Rehearsals will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday evenings in the McMinnville First Baptist Church, 125 S.E. Cowls St., McMinnville.

The first meeting will include a welcome back program for returnees and a session for new or potential members to ask questions and meet one another. Snacks will be provided.

Bethany Lee is the artistic director and accompanist; members contribute money for her pay, as well as for music and rehearsal and performance space rentals.

For more information, send email to macwomenschoir@gmail.com or go to the website, www.mcminnvillewomenschoir.com.