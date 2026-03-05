By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • 

Women of note: 99 GALS funds Second Winds concert featuring female composers

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

CubFan

99 Gals is a great program, helping to support many worthy causes in our community... Thank you!

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable