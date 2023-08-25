By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

Woman sentenced in 3rd Street Pizza fire

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

bonnybedlam

So she's been released from jail, is ordered to pay what would be an impossible sum for most people, let alone a meth addict who lives in a car, and has to follow what is, again, an impossible set of rules for a meth addict who lives in a car. She burned down two businesses and the punishment is essentially to resume her normal life, only with probation violation charges. I don't know what the answer is, but this doesn't feel like it.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented