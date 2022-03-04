By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • 

Woman given a Ford for her Army grandson to drive — and to give forward again

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

bonnybedlam

This is such a great story. When I was young and drove unreliable cars, Gale's towing was always there for me. I lived in the apartment complex across the street from Steve when I first moved to Mac and he was a great neighbor, too. We always donate our old cars now instead of selling them, in the hopes he can make something out of them for someone else. Or just get a few dollars for the fire department.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented