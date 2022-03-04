Woman given a Ford for her Army grandson to drive — and to give forward again

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
bonnybedlam
This is such a great story. When I was young and drove unreliable cars, Gale's towing was always there for me. I lived in the apartment complex across the street from Steve when I first moved to Mac and he was a great neighbor, too. We always donate our old cars now instead of selling them, in the hopes he can make something out of them for someone else. Or just get a few dollars for the fire department.