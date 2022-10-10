Wineries ruining rural life, neighbors say

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Megmaa
It kills me to be a 50 year resident of Yamhill County and watch the "environmentally friendly wineries" rape the hillsides of the the trees. In a world pivoted with daily onslaught of "global climate change", the very thing that keeps our communities cool are being stripped off the hills. The cooling winds from the coast slide over bare hills that once were shaded - heated by the rows of grapes. Sad....not agricultural when you can't eat what is grown.
tagup
Could probably make the same argument with hay or grass seed…. And those two crops cover a lot more acreage.
Bev
It is very rare for grass seed or hay farmers to strip the timber off of steep southern slopes to plant those crops. Vinyards do often remove very old forests in order to plant grapes.
tagup
Oak, and maple don’t count?...pretty sure at one time or another most fields now under cultivation had trees.