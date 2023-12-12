By News-Register staff • 

Wine Country Pride plans winter ball

Wine Country Pride will hold its second annual winter ball on Saturday, Dec. 16, at Abbey Road Farm, 10501 N.E. Abbey Road, just east of Carlton.

The event will run from 5 to 9:30 p.m., with a drag show starting at 7 p.m. The evening will include dinner prepared by Gumba Pasta Parlor, a cocktail bar, music and dancing.

Wine Country Pride also hosts events during Pride Month in June and a Pride street fair in McMinnville. It provides scholarships for graduating high school seniors, books for libraries and other activities to support understanding of and benefit the LBGTQ-plus community.

Tickets to the ball are $99, available through the Wine Country Pride website, winecountrypride.com.

Comments

@@pager@@
  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable