Wine Country Pride plans winter ball

The event will run from 5 to 9:30 p.m., with a drag show starting at 7 p.m. The evening will include dinner prepared by Gumba Pasta Parlor, a cocktail bar, music and dancing.

Wine Country Pride also hosts events during Pride Month in June and a Pride street fair in McMinnville. It provides scholarships for graduating high school seniors, books for libraries and other activities to support understanding of and benefit the LBGTQ-plus community.

Tickets to the ball are $99, available through the Wine Country Pride website, winecountrypride.com.