Wilma Dean Johnson 1941 - 2024

Wilma Dean Johnson, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away January 3, 2024, at the age of 82. She was born August 22, 1941, in Beggs, Oklahoma, to parents Everett and Birdie Mayfield. She was our mother, a grandmother, and great-grandmother. She married our father, Norman T. Johnson, on June 2, 1956. She and our father pastored the Old Time Gospel Lighthouse Church in McMinnville for 37 years. Mom was also a Sunday school teacher for many years.

Wilma is survived by her daughter, Cherie Theresa Brown; son, Kevin D. Johnson; twin brother, Willis Gene Mayfield; niece, Patty Siebe; nephew, Steven Mayfield; grandsons, Mark Redditt, Kahlae Redditt, Gregory Johnson, Joshua Brown, Matthew Brown, Christopher Brown, and Kevin Johnson Jr.; granddaughters, Crystal Cherie Rich and Andrea Nicole Blum, and Ashley Johnson; great-grandchildren, Sean Brown, Kimberly Rich, Crystal Rose Rich, Samantha Rich, Toriana Brown, Chandler L. Brown, Micah Rojas and Alivia Rojas, Landon Christopher Brown, Alayna Faith Brown, Lilah Grace Brown, Aidan Kenneth Brown, and Micah Wolz-Brown; great-great-grandchildren, Aspen Rose Rich and Gabriella Gail Lynn Brown, Max Brown, and Daemon Wayne Brown.

We love you dearly, our beautiful mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. We will miss you deeply; rest now in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus. Psalm 23 and John 14:2-6.

