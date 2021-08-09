William Lysle Reid II 1942 - 2021

William (Bill) Reid passed away Monday, August 9, 2021, at the age of 78. He was born November 14, 1942, in Oakland, California, to William L. and Fern Reid. His father was a Baptist minister, so they moved many times until coming to Prosser, Washington, his senior year. There he met his future wife, Judith Clore. They married November 30, 1963, and moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where he was enrolled in Linfield College. He completed his education in 1968, and went to work for Skyline Mobile Homes in sales. He spent many years in the mobile home industry before changing jobs and becoming a Real Estate Broker.



He was always in sales and loved being with family and friends. He was a member of Baker Creek Community Church and enjoyed going to the Men’s Bible Study on Wednesdays. He joined The Gideons so he could hand out Bibles for those who didn’t have them.



He is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Ron; daughter, Stephanie Wilder; son, Steven and wife Robin. He also has four granddaughters, Brittany Trent, Courtney Reid, Melea Wilder and Abby Wilder; and two great-grandsons, Rylen and Daylen. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com